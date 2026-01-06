Man Utd handed boost in signing Karim Adeyemi



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have been handed a boost in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi during the winter transfer window.

The Germany international has been in and out of the starting plans of Dortmund manager Niko Kovac this campaign, but he has still registered nine goal contributions in all competitions.

His current contract with the Bundesliga giants expires in June 2027, and Caught Offside claim that he has been available for a winter sale, given his mixed relationship with the coach and hierarchy.

Dortmund are prepared to part ways with him for £52 million to £61 million this month. Arsenal and Man United have already made enquiries for the player, who can also operate out wide.

Unlikely deal

Adeyemi has primarily played as a centre-forward during the ongoing campaign. He has played just over 1,200 minutes for the German outfit, but has chipped in with 6 goals and 3 assists in all competitions.

Apart from the number 9 role, the 23-year-old can slot on the right or left wing positions too. His versatility and goalscoring ability make him an attractive solution for the likes of Arsenal and United this month.

However, it seems unlikely that either of them will make an approach for the attacker. Arsenal are well equipped in every attacking department. The left wing was a concern last term, but Leandro Trossard’s form has been brilliant this campaign.

The Gunners may require a big-money sale potentially in the summer before making a huge outlay on a versatile forward. Adeyemi could also snub a move to the north London giants as he may not be guaranteed playing time, and could be a regular substitute.

At United, there is a higher chance of him playing, but the club are unlikely to do any business with Dortmund, having just sacked Ruben Amorim from the head coach position. Darren Fletcher has been placed on temporary charge at the moment.

Fletcher’s appointment paves the way for the club to return to a familiar 4-2-3-1 system in the short-term, but the club are unlikely to make any transfer decisions without the opinion of the next permanent manager, who may not arrive anytime soon.