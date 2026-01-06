Fofana returns as McFarlane makes 3 changes: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Fulham

Chelsea play matchday 21 of the Premier League across the road from their home ground as they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage at 19:30 local time tomorrow, looking to bounce back from a run of four winless games.

Given that Liam Rosenior’s appointment has been confirmed effectively next weekend, Calum McFarlane will oversee the Blues’ first-team for the final team and hope to sign off with a vital win in the West London Derby.

Here is how the visitors may line-up for the clash.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to replace Filip Jorgensen in goal from last time out.

Defenders – Reece James played in midfield in the Manchester City match but could return to right back against Fulham, whereas Marc Cucurella’s fitness is unlikely to be risked from the word go, so Malo Gusto may continue on the other side. Trevoh Chalobah is also likely to retain his place in the team, while Wesley Fofana has recovered from his illness and might return to the heart of the back four at Benoit Badiashile’s expense.

Caicedo back in midfield

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo was suspended against Manchester City but given that he is available for selection in this game, the Ecuadorian international is expected to return in midfield to partner alongside Enzo Fernandez in the double pivot. Cole Palmer, meanwhile, is expected to start as the team’s number 10.

Estevao Willian may keep his place on the right flank, as could Pedro Neto on the left.

Forward – Joao Pedro is expected to lead the line for Chelsea ahead of Liam Delap.

Here is how the Chelsea side may look on paper.