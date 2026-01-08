Tottenham submit fresh £13m offer to sign Souza from Santos

Tottenham have submitted a £13m offer to sign highly rated Brazilian right back Souza from Santos, according to Ben Jacobs.

Souza is the typical Brazilian left-back. He has a rapid burst of pace, quick feet, outstanding dribbling, and is very attack-minded.

Those attributes saw the 19-year-old earn a place in Santos’ senior side last season, where he made 24 appearances as the club successfully avoided relegation.

In possession, his approach is reminiscent of the role Djed Spence plays for Spurs, while his willingness to deliver early, decisive crosses makes him a difficult player to predict in advanced areas.

Across 38 competitive games for Santos, Souza has consistently impressed, with performances that have already prompted comparisons with Brazilian great Marcelo.

The youngster’s display has drawn interest from several clubs. Football Talk, citing a recent report, reveals Chelsea’s interest in Souza, while Tottenham have also joined the race, with Santos reportedly rebuffing their formal offer.

Tottenham need more experience than prospects

It appears the North London club are looking to steal a march on rivals, as Ben Jacobs claims that Tottenham have now submitted an improved offer to Santos worth £13m after their £8m opening offer was rejected. The journalist suggests that Santos want a sell-on clause included as part of any agreement.

In a boost to Thomas Frank’s side, the journalist adds that the former Brazilian U17 international is keen on a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the ongoing winter transfer window to reinforce their squad.

However, the Europa League defending champions will have to act swiftly to get the deal over the line, as several clubs across Europe, including AC Milan, have enquired about the left-back, Jacobs adds.

While recruiting young prospects like Souza from around the world makes sense as a long-term strategy, Tottenham must place greater emphasis on signings who can make an immediate impact.

The Brazilian would be an exciting addition for the future, but at 19, he is unlikely to command regular Premier League minutes, particularly with Udogie set to return.

Adapting to a new country, competition, and environment will take time, and Spurs require solutions right now. With Thomas Frank’s side currently stuck in the bottom half of the table, reinforcements are needed urgently to help push them back into contention for European qualification.