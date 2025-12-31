Chelsea preparing offer to sign Santos starlet Souza

Chelsea are plotting a swoop to sign highly rated Brazilian left-back Souza from Santos, according to Eduardo Burgos.

Santos are widely recognised as one of the world’s most prolific talent producers, having nurtured numerous elite players over the years.

From three-time World Cup winner Pelé to Danilo, the former Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus full-back, along with Rodrygo and Neymar, who finished as the Ballon d’Or runner-up in 2017, the club has consistently developed prospects into world-class players.

The newest Brazilian prospect to emerge from Santos is Souza, who has made 29 appearances for the Alvinegro and played an instrumental role in their heroic relegation survival.

It appears his performances have not gone unnoticed in Europe, as Burgos claims that Chelsea have joined the race in signing the Brazilian starlet.

Writing for the Spanish outlet Diario AS, the journalist adds that the Blues under the leadership of BlueCo are now considering making a formal offer for the 19-year-old with the view of loaning him to sister club Strasbourg as a potential replacement for Argentine left-back Valentín Barco.

Prospect

However, the London giants face stern competition for Souza’s signature, as the report claims that several European giants, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AC Milan, as well as clubs in the Saudi Pro League, are also interested.

With a contract at the Vila Belmiro that runs until 2028, the report adds that Santos will not consider any offers below £10m for the Brazilian left-back, who is widely considered the new heir to Marcelo in Brazil, according to the report, a fee that is well within the reach of the free-spending Chelsea.

Chelsea have developed a reputation for securing some of the brightest prospects emerging from South America, and one of the standout additions from that recruitment drive is Estevao Willian, who was superb in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

They also signed Andre Santos from Vasco da Gama, while Kendry Paez and Aaron Anselmino are both tipped to join the first team next season after the completion of their loan deals with Strasbourg and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.

While Souza’s £10m valuation would be viewed as a bargain by the free-spending Blues, the club already have an agreement in principle to sign 17-year-old left-back Denner Evangelista, who is set to arrive at Stamford Bridge from Corinthians next summer. As a result, a move for another prospect in the same position appears unnecessary at this stage.