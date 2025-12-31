Willian Estevao shines for Chelsea in Bournemouth draw

Barely a month after Bournemouth and Chelsea played out a static 0-0 draw, both teams were yet again held to a draw, but this time in a more entertaining affair that ended 2-2 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Cherries struck early, going ahead after six minutes when David Brooks reacted quickest to turn the ball in after Robert Sanchez pushed away his initial close-range attempt. The Blues responded soon after, with Palmer restoring parity from the spot following Antoine Semenyo’s foul on Estevao inside the area.

Since making his Chelsea debut in September 2023, only Mohamed Salah has converted more Premier League penalties than Palmer, with the forward now on 14, one behind the Liverpool star’s 15.

Enzo Maresca’s team briefly moved in front when Enzo Fernandez marked his 100th Premier League appearance by receiving a pass from Alejandro Garnacho and curling a superb finish into the top-right corner.

That effort saw Fernandez become just the third Chelsea player to score on his 100th league outing, following Gus Poyet against Tottenham in April 2001 and David Luiz versus Liverpool in January 2017.

However, the lead lasted only four minutes, as Justin Kluivert struck back after Trevoh Chalobah inadvertently headed a Semenyo throw into his path.

Estevao was splendid

At half-time, Chelsea added experience by introducing Pedro Neto and Reece James, helping the hosts gain greater control. Yet, it was 18-year-old Estevao, making only his seventh Premier League start, who ultimately stood out.

The 2014 Brazilian Breakthrough Player of the Year was immense and had Bournemouth’s fullback pair of Adrien Truffert and Alex Jimenez on their toes all through the game, making four dribbles, the most in the game, and completing four of his six take-ons.

He was a constant menace as Chelsea rallied for the winner in the second half, creating two chances and two successful crosses.

Following the introduction of Neto in the second half, Maresca switched the Brazil international to the left wing, where he remained threatening all through the game, making 13 touches inside the Cherries box.

He was also relentless in the press, particularly in the second half, where Chelsea were more superior in second balls, with the youngster winning six ground duels.

Chelsea have now dropped 15 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season – more than any other side. It’s as many as they dropped, having led in the whole of 2024-25.