Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Santos for the permanent transfer of Brazilian left-back Souza to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham are seeking additions to strengthen their squad following an underwhelming opening to the season. Currently 14th in the table, Spurs are aiming to build momentum in the second half of the campaign as they push for European qualification.

One area they’re looking to reinforce is their left full-back ranks due to the incessant injuries to Destiny Udogie, which has seen Djed Spence constantly deputise for the Italian international, with Souza now identified to add depth.

After breaking into Santos’ senior side last season, Souza featured 38 times for the Brazilian club, registering one goal and four assists. Twenty-four of those appearances came during the previous campaign, when he played a role in helping Santos avoid relegation.

According to reports via Football Talk, Spurs submitted an improved offer to sign the defender after their initial £8m opening bid was rebuffed.

It appears their bid have now been accepted, as Romano claims that the North Londoners have reached a verbal agreement with Santos for Souza’s transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The transfer expert adds that the 19-year-old is scheduled to arrive in the UK on Sunday for his medical process and exchange of documents following the agreement with the player’s entourage and Santos on a £13m deal.

During Udogie's absence, Djed Spence has often stepped in despite naturally operating on the right, while Ben Davies was deployed in the role for last Saturday's 1–1 draw with Sunderland.

During Udogie’s absence, Djed Spence has often stepped in despite naturally operating on the right, while Ben Davies was deployed in the role for last Saturday’s 1–1 draw with Sunderland.

The addition of a natural, reliable left-back should relieve some of the strain on Tottenham’s back line as they aim to generate momentum heading into the second half of the season.

Souza’s move to Tottenham is viewed not only as a significant addition in terms of depth to enable the club to stage a strong second half of the season, but also as a long-term option capable of eventually taking over the role and establishing himself among the world’s best left-backs.