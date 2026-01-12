Man Utd submit formal offer to sign Marcos Llorente from Atletico

Manchester United have submitted a formal offer to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, according to Fichajes.

Despite the absence of a permanent head coach, United are continuing to explore the market for new additions, with midfield reinforcements a priority and Llorente now emerging as a potential target.

The Real Madrid academy graduate has mainly operated at right-back this season, yet he has still displayed his attacking qualities, scoring three goals in four Champions League appearances for the Spanish giants.

In addition, the Madrid-born midfielder has registered three assists across 15 La Liga matches and stands out in possession, posting an impressive 87.1% pass completion per 90 minutes over the past year, a figure that places him in the 95th percentile among full-backs.

With Casemiro’s deal due to run out at the end of the campaign, United may need to add an experienced presence in central midfield, and Llorente would be a suitable fit.

It appears the club are already accelerating efforts to sign him, as Fichajes claims that the Red Devils have submitted a £30m formal offer for the possible transfer of Llorente to Old Trafford.

Llorente to Man Utd

The report adds that the 13-time Premier League champions have been closely monitoring the 30-year-old and view his profile as a good fit to bring balance and experience to the squad, while his versatility to play across multiple positions was another attractive proposition for the club to make the move.

While Atletico have not formally rejected or accepted the offer, the Spanish outlet reports that the Rojiblancos are evaluating United’s offer internally on the potential sporting and economic impact if they accept the offer.

Although several reports in recent months have linked United with a number of midfield targets, including Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, and Elliot Anderson, securing big-money deals in January is often difficult. As a result, there is an increasing sense that the club may instead look abroad, with Llorente emerging as a realistic alternative.

The Spanish international’s appeal to United is understandable, mainly due to his extensive top-flight experience, having featured 348 times in senior competition while contributing 37 goals and 44 assists.