Chelsea plot ambitious swoop to sign Federico Valverde

Chelsea are reportedly planning to launch an ambitious swoop to sign Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After dismissing Enzo Maresca, the Blues played two games against Manchester City and Fulham in the Premier League under caretaker manager Calum McFarlane, failing to win either match.

They have appointed Liam Rosenior as the new manager, and his tenure began with a thumping 5-1 victory over Carlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round fixture last weekend.

Now, Fichajes state that Rosenior is ‘determined’ to build his team at Chelsea around a complete midfield profile and has earmarked Valverde as an ‘ideal’ option.

With the Uruguayan’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Los Blancos aren’t in any rush to sell him and are only willing to let him leave for an unrefusable proposal.

The player is attached to the Spanish giants and isn’t pushing to leave just yet. However, Chelsea are ready to launch a formal £104m bid to persuade Real Madrid to cash-in on him. Xabi Alonso’s side might struggle to reject the bid and are ready to analyse the proposal thoroughly before making the final decision.

Valverde is a versatile midfielder as he is comfortable playing in the deep-lying playmaker position and the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the right-back position and right flank.

Valverde to Chelsea

He has enjoyed great success at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over the years, winning every possible major competition, and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Chelsea currently have Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos as midfield options. However, Lavia and Essugo have been struggling with fitness problems.

As a result, Caicedo and Fernandez have been taking on enormous workloads. Valverde is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a great coup for Chelsea should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually manage to lure the South American to Stamford Bridge in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg in midweek before facing off against Brentford in the Premier League next weekend.