Tottenham agree deal to sign Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Gallagher made 136 Premier League appearances in the Premier League across stints with Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, and most notably Chelsea, where he netted ten goals and provided ten assists for the London giants before departing to join Atletico in the summer of 2024.

However, despite early glimpses of brilliance, he has slipped behind Pablo Barrios and Koke in the pecking order, with the Spanish duo now firmly established as Diego Simeone’s preferred midfield pivot.

As a result, the 25-year-old has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Football Talk reporting interest from Manchester United and even Tottenham, while Aston Villa were reportedly ahead in the race in recent days.

Following the injury to Rodrigo Bentancur, Spurs clearly needed a new midfield addition and had to accelerate efforts to add one with Gallagher despite heavy links to Villa emerging as their preferred option.

It appears the North Londoners have stolen a march on the Villains to sign Gallagher, as Romano claims that Tottenham have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Gallagher to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Gallagher to Tottenham

The England international expressed his willingness to join Spurs ahead of Villa, and a deal has now been struck with Atletico in a deal worth £34m, according to the report.

In a new report, the reputable transfer expert adds that medical formalities have been scheduled for this week, after which the former Chelsea Cobham academy graduate will put pen to paper until 2031.

The north London side have managed just five clean sheets in 16 matches since November, further strengthening the case for Gallagher’s arrival, as his presence would add much-needed solidity and protection to the backline.

The Englishman ranks joint-second among the group with 2.4 tackles per 90, only behind Joao Palhinha with 5.2 per 90 minutes.

The England international also tops the chart for interceptions per 90 at 1.5, sits second for ground duels contested per game with 10.3, and ranks third for ball recoveries at 4.8 per 90. From an off-the-ball perspective, he stacks up well against Spurs’ current midfield options.