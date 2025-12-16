Man Utd plot January swoop to sign Conor Gallagher

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

Gallagher amassed 136 Premier League appearances during his time in England, with the bulk arriving for Chelsea across the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 campaigns.

He has played 73 matches for Atletico since his move from Chelsea and has featured in 23 games this season.

However, he has slipped behind Pablo Barrios—recently linked with Tottenham Hotspur—and Koke in the pecking order, with the Spanish duo now firmly established as Diego Simeone’s preferred midfield pivot.

With Thomas Tuchel leaving him out of England’s last three squads, increased minutes may be driving the midfielder to weigh up a January exit, particularly with the 2026 World Cup now only six months away.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Man Utd are plotting a swoop for the potential transfer of Gallagher to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are looking to revamp their midfield. Despite several options, including Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Joao Gomes, Adam Wharton and Noah Sadiki being linked, the club remain keen on Gallagher, having tried to sign him last summer, according to the report.

Gallagher to Man Utd

The report adds that while the 25-year-old is also attracting interest from several clubs, including Tottenham, Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United, United remain ‘firmly’ in the race for the midfielder and are also considering proposing a possible loan transfer.

Ruben Amorim requires additional reinforcement in midfield, with Manuel Ugarte—the club’s 20th-most expensive signing—still struggling to make a consistent impact since arriving.

Casemiro, turning 34 next February, increasingly looks set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season as his contract runs down, despite a recent return to form.

Meanwhile, Amorim remains unconvinced by Kobbie Mainoo, having entrusted the youngster with only 212 minutes of Premier League action this season.

The United manager appears to have a precise profile in mind, and with previous links to Gallagher, the former Chelsea midfielder fits the exact type of player Amorim desires.

With the report stating United are also considering making a loan proposal, it’ll be interesting to see if Atletico will be open to it or insist on a permanent transfer, which will likely cost around his £30m Transfermarkt valuation.