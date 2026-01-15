Arsenal
Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool battling to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler
Real Madrid fired Xabi Alonso from his managerial role earlier this week and the Spaniard’s departure could shake up some things in the La Liga outfit’s squad depending on the players his successor prefers in the next few months.
One such case is that of Arda Guler, who made a strong start to life under Alonso, but has seen his form drop. How much Alvaro Arbeloa will count on him, more so given Jude Bellingham’s availability, will be interesting to see.
TEAMtalk has reported that Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all keen on acquiring Guler from Madrid. The Turkish international, for now, remains happy at the Bernabeu but the situation could be revisited during the summer transfer window.
Guler switch remains a possibility
If Carlo Ancelotti had continued to coach Real Madrid this season, Arda Guler would have likely left this summer to pursue more game time, so although he is happy in the Spanish capital for now, that could change very soon subject to his playing situation.
Should Guler depart Madrid, the Premier League will be his preferred landing spot, and Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will have their tails up to his availability. The 20-year-old’s £78 million valuation is unlikely to deter them given his high potential.
Arsenal would likely be the most suitable destination for the player, as he would be able to compete with Martin Odegaard for minutes as the attacking midfielder, his preferred position, while also rotating with Bukayo Saka on the right wing.
With Chelsea or Liverpool also he could compete for minutes, but Mikel Arteta’s system at the Emirates Stadium is likely to be most conducive for Guler to play his best football, so it will be interesting to see if indeed he prefers joining them in the summer.
