The last five Premier League meetings between Arsenal and Manchester United

Arsenal can take another significant step toward their first Premier League title in over 20 years when they face Manchester United at the Emirates on January 25. The Gunners are on a rampage this season, opening up a comfortable cushion at the top of the table, and every three points edges them closer to a landmark 14th top-flight crown.

Mikel Arteta also boasts an impressive record against the Red Devils, with just two defeats in 12 Premier League encounters since replacing Unai Emery back in 2019. Their recent form in this fixture has been particularly strong.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash — and with the Arsenal vs Man U odds heavily favouring the hosts — here’s a look back at the last five league meetings between the two rivals.

Man United 0–1 Arsenal — August 2025

The most recent encounter took place on the opening weekend of the current campaign, where Riccardo Calafiori’s early header proved decisive at Old Trafford. United dominated possession (61%) and fired 22 shots toward goal, yet failed to make it count.

Arsenal’s winner stemmed from a flapped at Declan Rice corner by Altay Bayındır, allowing Calafiori to nod home at the back post. New signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha threatened for United, but David Raya stood firm.

Man United 1–1 Arsenal — March 2025

Arsenal battled back to secure a point in Manchester last spring. Despite a dominant first half that saw Mikel Merino, Martin Ødegaard and Leandro Trossard go close, it was United who struck first — Bruno Fernandes firing a free-kick into the top corner with their first effort on target just before the interval.

Rice, who has repeatedly punished United since his arrival in North London, equalised with 16 minutes to play to seal the draw.

Arsenal 2–0 Man United — December 2024

The last league meeting at the Emirates ended in a comfortable Arsenal win. United arrived chasing a fourth straight victory, but Ruben Amorim made several changes and his side never found rhythm.

Arsenal had an early goal ruled out for offside, but the pressure told after the break when Jurrien Timber headed in from another Rice corner on the 54th minute. William Saliba added the second to secure the points.

Man United 0–1 Arsenal — May 2024

For years, Old Trafford was a graveyard for Arsenal ambitions, but this narrow win was their first at the venue since 2020.

It wasn’t a classic, but Arsenal didn’t care — Leandro Trossard’s finish kept their title hopes alive into the final day of the season. Although they ultimately fell short, the result signalled a shift in the rivalry’s balance.

Arsenal 3–1 Man United — September 2023

A throwback to the fiery clashes of the Wenger–Ferguson era, this was one of the most dramatic modern meetings between the clubs.

Marcus Rashford struck first on 27 minutes, only for Ødegaard to equalise within a minute. Alejandro Garnacho thought he’d won it late on, but VAR intervened. Arsenal capitalised — Rice scoring in the 96th minute before Gabriel Jesus sealed it five minutes later deep into injury time.

Recent history favours Arsenal, who have taken 13 points from the last five Premier League clashes. With Arteta’s side now targeting the title and United wrestling with inconsistency, the rivalry enters Sunday’s showdown from familiar territory — Arsenal confident, United unpredictable.

Those looking at Premier League betting markets will know that form rarely dictates outcomes in this rivalry, but Arsenal’s current trajectory suggests another opportunity to pull further clear in the title race.