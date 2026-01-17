Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United ‘increasingly confident’ about signing Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba
Manchester United are set to revert to playing three midfielders under Michael Carrick, and with only 17 more matches to play this season in the Premier League, there will not be much concern about the depth in the engine room.
Next year, however, revamping the midfield department is expected to be one of United’s key priorities as even though Kobbie Mainoo might be in the manager’s plans, Manuel Ugarte has not played well lately and Casemiro’s contract is expiring soon.
According to The Sun, Manchester United are ‘increasingly confident’ that they will be able to seal a transfer for Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer with the player prepared to pursue a new challenge once this season ends.
Baleba was valued at £100 million by Brighton this summer and though the Red Devils were interested, they could not sign him having spent big money on rebuilding their offence. The player’s price has since fallen, as per the source.
Baleba a solid signing for Man United
Carlos Baleba has done exceptionally well at Brighton & Hove Albion and like several of the Seagulls’ players who end up joining bigger sides in the Premier League, there is every reason to think that he would have success at Manchester United.
The Red Devils are in serious need of a box-to-box midfielder and a player of the 22-year-old’s calibre can bring much-needed energy, ability to drive the ball forward and a strong defensive work-rate to the table at Old Trafford.
His age is a massive plus for Man United as the club can look to tie him down to a long-term contract. The Cameroonian international will have other suitors in the summer, but it does look like the Mancunians fancy their chances of landing him.
