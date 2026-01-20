Gittens starts as Rosenior makes 5 changes: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Pafos FC

Chelsea host Pafos FC on matchday seven of the UEFA Champions League tomorrow at 20:00 UK time, as they hope to earn three vital points in front of their home fans and keep hopes alive of a top eight finish in the league phase.

Liam Rosenior will take charge of a European Cup outing for the Blues for the very first time following his appointment earlier this month, so it is in some ways a crucial evening for the hosts, who will look to get the job done with relative ease.

Here is how they could line-up against their Cypriot opposition.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to continue in goal for the Blues.

Defenders – Malo Gusto could start at right back, whereas Marc Cucurella may continue on the left side. While Trevoh Chalobah could keep his place in the heart of the back four, Tosin Adarabioyo is likely to make way for Wesley Fofana to start.

Santos, Estevao and Gittens start

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez could be afforded a much-deserved rest and consequent to that, Andrey Santos might come into the double pivot for Chelsea in midfield with Moises Caicedo expected to partner with him. Cole Palmer, meanwhile, is likely to be the number 10 for the Londoners.

There could be changes on both flanks for the home side, as Estevao Willian is expected to start at Pedro Neto’s expense on the right wing, whereas £52 million summer signing Jamie Gittens could replace Alejandro Garnacho on the left side.

Forward – Joao Pedro is expected to lead the line for Chelsea team once more.

Here is how Chelsea could look on paper.