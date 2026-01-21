Who will be the next permanent manager of Manchester United?

Just when it seemed Manchester United couldn’t sink any lower, they were dumped out of the FA Cup in the third round by Brighton and Hove Albion. While losing to fellow Premier League sides in the cups is rarely embarrassing in isolation, it means the Red Devils will play just 40 games across all competitions this campaign. It comes after finishing last season without European football and a shock League Cup exit to Grimsby Town earlier in the season.

Ruben Amorim was finally sacked after 14 dire months, and former Man United midfielder Michael Carrick is taking the reins at Old Trafford until the end of the season, beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the position. For fans wagering on England’s top flight, there’s an ongoing sense of volatility at the Theatre of Dreams — and the future of the dugout is a key talking point in the Premier League betting landscape.

Whoever is in position for the first game of the 2026/27 season will have one of the toughest jobs in football, but that comes with it also being one of the biggest. Here’s a look at some of the names who could be in contention come the summer.

Michael Carrick

Carrick is walking into a basket case, but if he can turn things around at the Theatre of Dreams between now and the end of the season, the five-time Premier League-winning player will present a firm case to stay on in the permanent position.

Carrick’s previous stint as caretaker brings hope, as he oversaw wins over Arsenal and Villarreal and a draw at Chelsea, but things didn’t really work out over three seasons in the Championship with Middlesbrough. Champions League football needs to be the goal come the end of this campaign, but that won’t be easy.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel might be willing to give the Premier League another go if things don’t go to plan with England at the upcoming World Cup in the United States.

The German won the Champions League during his 18 months with Chelsea, and his future with the Three Lions is unclear beyond the summer. If Tuchel can do what’s never been done before and become the first foreign manager to win the World Cup with another nation, then surely he’ll stay on as England boss. If not, he may fancy a return to club football — and Manchester United would be a prominent landing spot.

Oliver Glasner

While Crystal Palace suffered the biggest shock in FA Cup history recently, losing to non-league side Macclesfield in the third round, the job Oliver Glasner has done at Selhurst Park cannot be understated.

The Austrian guided Palace to FA Cup glory last season, securing the club’s first-ever major honour, and did so on a shoestring budget with a squad that has top players but lacks the truly elite tier.

With transfer budgets tight and star performers now being lured away, Glasner may not be willing to put pen to paper on a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in the summer. Glasner likely wouldn’t say no to Manchester United as it’s an obvious next step in his career — and he could be a good fit for the role.

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has taken a well-deserved rest since leaving England at the end of Euro 2024, but he must surely now be getting the itch to return to the managerial hotseat.

Southgate famously brought the feel-good factor back to the Three Lions camp during his eight years in charge, and results improved as a result, including back-to-back European Championships finals.

While he wasn’t able to get England the trophy they so desperately craved, his time in charge will be fondly remembered by many. He may also possess the traits required to turn the toxicity at Old Trafford into a more positive environment, which could translate into better results on the pitch.