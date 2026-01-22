Tottenham lead race to sign Man Utd target Felix Nmecha

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Manchester United target and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, as per TEAMtalk.

After coming through Manchester City’s youth system, the 25-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2019. However, he failed to break into Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up; as a result, the Citizens decided to release him upon the expiration of his contract back in 2021.

Wolfsburg opted to sign him as a free agent, and the German flourished in his career at Volkswagen Arena before joining Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

The midfielder has established himself as a key player in Nico Kovac’s starting line-up and has been displaying promising performances this season, making eight goal contributions across all competitions.

After impressing at Signal Iduna Park, Nmecha has secured his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany national team.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham have been keeping an eye on the Dortmund star’s development in recent times and had an opportunity to watch him closely when facing BVB in a midweek Champions League fixture.

Although the German side played with 10 men for the majority of the game, Nmecha showed glimpses of his qualities, and Tottenham were impressed by him.

Battle

Therefore, Tottenham are ‘extremely keen’ on purchasing him and are ready to make a concrete approach despite recently strengthening the midfield by signing Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid.

The report state that Man Utd have also expressed their interest in the German international. However, the Lilywhites are currently the ‘frontrunners’ in this race.

With Nmecha’s existing deal set to run until 2028, Dortmund aren’t in any rush to sell him this year and don’t want to listen to any offer less than £52m. Kovac’s side are even planning to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term to ward off potential suitors such as Tottenham and Man Utd.

Nmecha, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is comfortable playing in the double midfield pivot role but is also efficient in the box-to-box position if needed. He is strong, dynamic, technically sound, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.