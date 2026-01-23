Chelsea star Cole Palmer ready to join Man Utd

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is reportedly open to joining Manchester United, as per the Express.

After coming through Manchester City’s youth system, the 23-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2020. However, he failed to break into Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up; as a result, he decided to leave in the summer of 2023.

Upon moving to Stamford Bridge, the Englishman enjoyed a stellar debut campaign, scoring 25 goals and registering 15 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

He even displayed promising performances last term, making 26 goal contributions in all tournaments. The midfielder helped his side win the Conference League.

Moreover, he guided the West London club win the Club World Cup by thrashing European Champions Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final last summer. Palmer made five goal contributions in six matches in this competition.

After flourishing his career at Chelsea, he has secured his place in the England national team. He even scored in the European Championship final against Spain a couple of years ago.

However, the 23-year-old has been struggling with a groin problem this season; as a result, he hasn’t been able to replicate the last two seasons’ performances thus far.

Now, the Express report that Palmer hasn’t been able to settle into life in London and could move back to Manchester home this year. He is a boyhood United fan and might be open to moving to Old Trafford.

Palmer to Man Utd

He is unlikely to go back to Man City, and it is highly unlikely that he would choose Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah. So, if Man Utd can manage to secure Champions League football next season, they might be able to sign him.

With Palmer’s contract set to run until 2033, Chelsea aren’t in any rush to sell him and want more than £100m if they are forced to cash-in on him.

With Bruno Fernandes’ contract set to expire at the end of next season, United would have to sign a new creative midfielder if the Portuguese eventually leaves this year.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure Palmer’s service.