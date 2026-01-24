Man Utd earmark Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba as Casemiro replacement

Manchester United have drawn up a three-man shortlist as potential replacements for Casemiro, including Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, according to Fichajes.

Last summer, the Red Devils failed to make any midfield reinforcements. Instead, they prioritised bolstering the attack, with Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha joining as part of an attacking revamp.

The club’s need for a midfielder grew as the season progressed, as Manu Ugarte struggled to find form in the early stages, while Kobbie Mainoo struggled for minutes under former manager Ruben Amorim.

That urgency has even accelerated, with Brazilian international Casemiro reportedly indicating his desire to depart Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Hence, the club are now looking at several options, with Fichajes reporting that Anderson, Wharton, and Baleba have been earmarked as possible replacements for the 33-year-old.

For Anderson, his qualities and ability to operate in a box-to-box role are seen as a market opportunity by the Red Devils, with the midfielder open to taking the next step in his career, according to the report.

Shortlist

United are also eyeing a move for former Blackburn Rovers star Wharton, valued at £52m by Transfermarkt, as Fichajes claims his profile fits the mould of the midfielder the club are looking for, and that his valuation could skyrocket due to keen interest from several top clubs.

The report adds that Baleba is viewed as the closest fit to a like-for-like replacement for Casemiro due to his physicality and ball-recovery ability, while also playing as a perfect midfield pivot alongside Mainoo to allow the Englishman to roam freely.

The Premier League trio all have significant valuations, and their respective clubs will be keen on retaining them. Forest, for instance, having dramatically rebuffed a pre-agreed deal between Tottenham Hotspur and club captain Morgan Gibbs-White last summer, will surely be keen on keeping Anderson unless a significant offer well above his £52m Transfermarkt valuation is made.

Brighton, on the other hand, reportedly rejected United’s offers for Baleba last summer. Still, there’s a growing belief that the Cameroonian’s departure from Sussex is inevitable, especially with just two years left in his deal.

The midfield trio is valued at £52m by Transfermarkt and possesses unique qualities on and off the ball, so it’ll be interesting to see who United prioritises.