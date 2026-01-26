Man Utd express interest in Rennes star Kader Meite

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing highly rated French centre-forward Kader Meite from Rennes, according to Santi Aouna.

Meite joined Rennes in 2022 from Montrouge Youth and has played at the youth levels, starting from the U17 and U19, where his performances earned him key roles in France’s youth teams, including the U21s, where he has featured three times despite only being 18.

His professional debut came on 10 November 2024, when he was introduced from the bench during a 2–0 Ligue 1 defeat against Toulouse. From that moment on, the teenager has been widely viewed as one of the most exciting young players coming through in France.

This season, Meite has enjoyed a splendid breakthrough campaign, becoming a regular for Habib Beye’s European-chasing side, where he has featured in 17 of their 19 Ligue 1 games, netting three goals and providing two assists, which has caught the attention of several clubs.

Among the clubs looking to sign Meite is Man Utd, according to Aouna, who claims that the 13-time Premier League champions have expressed interest in signing the 18-year-old as they look to reinforce their attack.

Exciting prospect

The report adds that the Red Devils have earmarked the 6ft 3in star as a possible replacement should any of their centre-forward options depart Old Trafford this season.

However, United will need to act swiftly to convince Meite to join them, as Aouna reports that the youngster is already considering the prospect of moving to the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal keen on signing him.

Joshua Zirkzee is United’s backup centre-forward option, but the Dutchman has not met expectations since he arrived from Bologna, with a possible departure now being considered.

Should he depart, Meite would be a viable option to replace him. While he possesses the qualities to become world-class, the youngster will not be rushed to instantly deliver, as he can be eased gradually into the team as an understudy to Sesko with the aim of becoming a strong competitor for the starting lineup.

However, with a contract at the Roazhon Park that runs until 2028 as well as interest from free-spending clubs in Saudi Arabia, Rennes will look to cash out a significant sum for the forward, well above his £8m Transfermarkt valuation.