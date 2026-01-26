Man Utd and Chelsea battling over deal to sign Rennes star Kader Meite

Manchester United are battling with Chelsea over a deal to sign highly rated French centre-forward Kader Meite from Rennes, according to CaughtOffside.

United currently have Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as centre-forward options. At the same time, Matheus Cunha is also another reliable option, having shown that he can perform in that role during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, having failed to live up to expectations since he arrived from Bologna in the summer of 2024, the Dutchman has been heavily linked with a departure.

After 65 games in all competitions, he is yet to hit double figures in either goals or assists, providing just four assists and netting nine goals, including two this season.

As a result, the club are now exploring other options to add depth and provide strong competition while also possessing qualities to potentially stake a claim for a starting berth, with Meite now eyed for that role.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, several Premier League clubs, including Man Utd, have sent scouts to watch Meite in recent months.

Although an offer has not been submitted, the report adds that the Red Devils view the 18-year-old as a viable fit for their youth-focused recruitment strategy and are now keeping tabs on him ahead of a possible move.

United should prioritise Meite swoop

However, the 13-time Premier League champions face stern competition from Chelsea, who are also among the frontrunners for his signature, while Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Newcastle United and Saudi side Al-Hilal have also expressed interest in the youngster, according to the report.

Having sold other fast-rising stars like Jeremy Doku and Desire Doue for big money fees, the Ligue 1 outfit are mostly expected to demand a fee well above Meite’s £8m Transfermarkt valuation, especially after reportedly rebuffing a £34m offer from Al-Hilal.

The first team may have taken much of the focus in Man United’s recent transfer windows, mainly due to their inconsistent form, having failed to finish in the Champions League places in any of the last three seasons.

However, since Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a minority stake in Man United, the club have redirected their recruitment approach toward targeting rising prospects.

Among the young prospects that have joined or have a pre-agreement, Meite looks to be the most first-team-ready star, and it won’t be surprising if he becomes a first-team regular within the next two seasons should United complete his transfer.