West Ham pushing to sign Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky

West Ham United are closing in on the transfer of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, according to Matteo Moretto.

At the end of last season, veteran shot-stopper Lucasz Fabianski announced his departure from the London Stadium following the expiration of his contract after seven seasons and 216 appearances.

However, the 40-year-old returned to the club due to the club’s struggles to find a viable replacement.

In addition, second-choice goalkeeper Wes Foderingham also departed the club after unimpressive displays in preseason, prompting the club to search for other reliable options.

Mads Hermansen was brought in from Leicester City as a result, but the Danish international is yet to replicate the shot-stopping abilities he showcased at the King Power Stadium.

Alphonse Areola has largely been Nuno Espirito Santo’s preferred choice between the sticks, but with the Frenchman conceding 34 of the Hammers’ 45 goals this season without keeping a clean sheet, the club are now exploring other options, with Kinsky now being eyed.

It appears West Ham are already accelerating efforts to sign him, as Moretto claims that the East Londoners are close to finalising a deal for the transfer of Kinsky to the London Stadium.

Winter revamp for West Ham

Although the Hammers need a more reliable and permanent goalkeeper to man their post, the journalist clarifies that the deal for the 6 ft 2 in shot-stopper is a six-month loan deal with a non-obligation buy option.

West Ham have been one of the busiest sides in the ongoing winter transfer window as they look to get the best possible reinforcement to aid their survival in the league.

The club have added Taty Castellanos and Pablo Felipe from Lazio and Gil Vicente, respectively, with both forwards yet to find the net in the Premier League

Nuno’s side are also reportedly nearing an agreement for the transfer of Fulham winger Adama Traore, while other options, including Kinsky, are closely monitored for a possible move.

Outgoings have also taken centre stage in their transfer dealings, with Lucas Paquetá’s time at the club coming to an end as he looks set to return to his boyhood club, Flamengo.

Luis Guilherme, Niclas Füllkrug and Callum Marshall have all departed, while Guido Rodriguez followed them out the door earlier this week, completing a free transfer to Valencia.