Man Utd keen on signing Barcelona star Marc Casado

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After initially spending time with different teams, the Spaniard joined the Blaugrana’s La Masia academy in 2016 at just 13 years of age. He made his first team debut back in 2022, and although he has been a key squad player under Hansi Flick, he has struggled to find regular game time.

The 22-year-old has started only seven La Liga matches thus far this season; as a result, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent months.

Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to rebuild the midfield department and have identified Casado as an ‘ideal’ option after monitoring his situation closely.

Although the player’s priority is to succeed at Barcelona, he is ‘seriously considering’ leaving to play regularly and develop his career. Moreover, United are ‘confident’ of persuading the Catalan giants to cash-in on him by launching an attractive offer amid their financial difficulties.

Atletico Madrid are also interested in Casado, but the 20-time English champions have an advantage in this race as they are stronger financially. Barcelona don’t want to part ways with him in mid-season, but may change their stance at the end of this season.

Casado is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028. Therefore, Flick’s side are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Casado to Man Utd

Casado is a deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He usually plays in the double midfield pivot role at Barcelona.

The youngster is a technically gifted player and is efficient in playing threading passes between the lines; moreover, he works hard without the possession.

Although he is a talented player with high potential, there are question marks over whether he can flourish in a physical league like the Premier League, given that he is not particularly strong and stands at just 5ft 7in.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this year.