Arsenal’s Lead Remains Intact, but Momentum Has Shifted

Arsenal remain four points clear at the top of the Premier League, yet recent results have raised questions about the team’s stability at a critical stage of the season. A goalless draw away at Nottingham Forest, followed by a 3–2 home defeat to Manchester United, has significantly reduced the margin for error. Only days earlier, the Gunners had passed up the opportunity to extend their lead to nine points, so the timing of this dip has naturally drawn attention.

The defeat against Manchester United marked Arsenal’s first home league loss of the 2025-26 season, ending a run of 17 unbeaten home matches across all competitions at the Emirates Stadium. It also extended their winless streak in the Premier League to three games. While the league position remains strong with 50 points from 23 matches, the shift in momentum has introduced an element of uncertainty that had previously been absent.

A Season Still Defined by Strong Foundations

Despite the recent wobble, Arsenal’s overall campaign remains impressive across multiple competitions. The club sits top of the Premier League, has maintained a perfect record in the Champions League group stage, holds an advantage in the Carabao Cup semi-finals and has progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup. All major trophies remain attainable.

From a broader perspective, the setbacks of recent weeks do little to erase months of consistent excellence. Arsenal’s defensive structure, positional discipline and ability to control matches have been hallmarks of their success, even if those qualities have dipped slightly in recent fixtures.

Statistical Models Continue to Back Arsenal

Data-based projections continue to place Arsenal as clear favourites for the Premier League title. According to Opta’s predictive model, the Gunners hold an 84.44% chance of finishing top of the table. Manchester City follow at 8.38%, with Aston Villa at 7.09%, while all remaining clubs sit below a 1% probability.

These figures reflect more than Arsenal’s quality alone, and the inconsistency of rival teams has played a significant role, with no challenger sustaining prolonged momentum. Even during their recent run of one defeat and two draws, Arsenal have recorded the second-best points-per-game average among the traditional top six over the last six rounds.

A Favourable Run-In on Paper

The remaining fixture list also favours Arsenal when compared with their closest rivals. Only two matches remain against teams currently inside the top six, giving the Gunners a comparatively lighter schedule. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa all face a heavier concentration of high-stakes encounters as the season progresses.

This contrast could prove decisive, particularly in a campaign where consistency has been elusive across the division. With fewer direct clashes against elite opposition, Arsenal have an opportunity to rebuild momentum without navigating repeated pressure fixtures.

A Lower Points Threshold Likely This Season

Another factor working in Arsenal’s favour is the overall points topography of the league. Title races in recent years have demanded exceptionally high totals, but the current campaign appears different. Arsenal’s tally after 23 matches is below the historical average for champions at that stage, yet remains sufficient to lead the table.

Since Arsenal last won the league 22 years ago, only Leicester City’s title-winning side in 2015–16 had fewer points at a comparable point in the season. This suggests that brief downturns may carry less long-term damage than in previous eras dominated by relentless frontrunners.

Atmosphere and Expectations at the Emirates

Recent home matches have been accompanied by a more anxious atmosphere, particularly as Arsenal attempted to recover from losing positions. While expectations naturally rise during a title challenge, tension can affect both players and supporters during difficult moments.

The coaching staff have acknowledged the need for greater intensity and effectiveness, particularly when chasing results. The response to adversity, rather than the adversity itself, is likely to drive Arsenal’s prospects during the decisive phase of the season.

Attacking Output Raises Questions

One area of concern has been Arsenal’s lack of goals from open play. Several attacking players are enduring prolonged dry spells, increasing reliance on set pieces and defensive contributions. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Leandro Trossard have all struggled to produce consistent scoring returns in recent weeks.

One area of concern has been Arsenal's lack of goals from open play. Several attacking players are enduring prolonged dry spells, increasing reliance on set pieces and defensive contributions. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Leandro Trossard have all struggled to produce consistent scoring returns in recent weeks.

Without a single forward currently in prolific form, Arsenal risk becoming predictable in tight matches. Ultimately, addressing this imbalance will be essential if narrow games are to be converted into victories.

Still in Control, but With Lessons to Learn

With Champions League qualification effectively secured and squad rotation possible in upcoming fixtures, Arsenal have an opportunity to reset before the next phase of league action. While recent results have prompted reflection, the title race remains firmly within their control.

The season is far from decided, but the coming weeks will test Arsenal’s resilience, adaptability and ability to respond under pressure. The advantages remain substantial, yet the margin for complacency has clearly disappeared. Every match from here demands focus, determination and a consistency that separates contenders from pretenders.