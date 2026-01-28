How tennis players build points strategically

Tennis is often described as a physical and mental battle. That’s also a reason why 1xBet is able to offer so many different bets on this entertaining sport.

In this discipline, each point is a microcosm of 3 elements:

strategy;

skill;

and adaptability.

Successful players know that tennis is not just about hitting the ball hard or making spectacular shots, but about building points in a methodical, calculated manner. The art of point construction is key to achieve 2 goals: dictate play and outsmart opponents.

In 1st place, at the beginning of each point, players set the tone with their serve. A strong serve can put pressure on the returner, setting up easy opportunities for the next shot. However, a smart player doesn’t rely solely on power; they mix up their serves with variations in 3 aspects: spin, speed and placement. For example, a deep, wide serve can force the opponent wide, opening up the court for an easier follow-up shot. On the other hand, a short or body serve may jam the returner, limiting their options for an aggressive return.

When strategy gets underway

Once the rally begins, the real strategic work starts. Tennis players are constantly working to manipulate the angles and positioning of their opponent.

The most effective way to build a point is by creating space and forcing the opponent into difficult positions. Hitting cross-court is a common tactic because it tends to give the player more margin for error while still stretching the opponent from side to side. When the opportunity arises, a well-placed down-the-line shot can be used with 2 purposes: change direction quickly and seize control of the rally.

Patience is another cornerstone of strategy. Good players rarely go for a winner too early in a rally. Instead, they wait for an opening, often by exploiting an opponent’s weaknesses. This is regardless of the tool used, with 3 examples of them being a backhand, movement or positioning. The goal is to wear down the opponent, gradually setting them up for an attacking shot.

Ultimately, building points in tennis is about playing smart and staying one step ahead of your opponent. Whether through deception, patience, or tactical variety, the best players construct points with a clear purpose: to dictate the match and create opportunities to win.

