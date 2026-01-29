Man Utd ramp up interest in signing Nathaniel Brown



According to Teamtalk, Manchester United have ramped up their interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are likely to go on another spending spree at the end of the season, and they are prioritising three positions. A new left-back is among those, given the need for more competition to Luke Shaw.

Patrick Dorgu can also operate from the left-back department, but the Dane is seen as a wide attacking player instead. Dorgu has been superb on the left wing, scoring against Manchester City and Arsenal recently.

Teamtalk claim that Brown has been identified as an ideal solution by United’s hierarchy and scouts were in attendance to watch him in action during Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Frankfurt expect the Germany international to depart during the next transfer window. The Bundesliga giants are set to hold out for at least £40 million to part ways with the highly-rated 22-year-old left-back.

Meanwhile, United are planning to recruit a permanent manager who prefers to operate in a 4-2-3-1 set-up.

Good potential

Brown has been almost ever-present for Frankfurt during the ongoing season. He has operated as a left-back or left wing-back and has impressed with seven goal contributions from 27 appearances across all competitions.

The German has also excelled with his defensive involvements. He has won 60% of his ground duels with an average of 3 recoveries and 3 tackles per game. He would provide the perfect balance in attack and defence, and would suit the Red Devils’ playing style.

Shaw has been a regular starter for United this campaign, and has nailed down the left-back spot under interim boss Michael Carrick. However, the Englishman has a long injury record stretching over a decade, and his workload needs to be managed better.

United are playing just 40 games in the current season with no European football and early Carabao Cup and FA Cup exits. However, they could play more than 60 matches next campaign with a return to Europe. Shaw needs a quality competitor alongside him.

Dorgu may not be the solution. The Dane is most comfortable as a winger and not the best defensively. Brown could be signed to compete with Shaw. At his age, he has the platform to usurp Shaw and become the first-choice left-back for the Red Devils in future.