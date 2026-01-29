Perfect for the Players, Perfect for the Board – Curbishley Says Carrick Is Buying United Time

Manchester United’s sudden revival under Michael Carrick has sparked hope, debate and a familiar question at Old Trafford: is this the start of something real, or simply a well-timed boost that suits everyone in the short term?

Two statement wins over Manchester City and Arsenal have transformed the mood around the club in little over a week. A squad that looked drained of confidence now appears energised, together and full of belief. For supporters, it feels like a glimpse of what United could be again.

But beneath the optimism, voices from within the game are urging caution.

Former Premier League manager Alan Curbishley believes Carrick’s impact has been significant, but also perfectly timed for both the dressing room and the club’s hierarchy.

“You often get that new manager bounce, don’t you? Or for someone who has gone in on a temporary basis,” Curbishley said on Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, in partnership with BOYLE Sports.

“I don’t know the ins and outs, but as he’s gone in, he’s a mate with all the players. He’s been in the background, and if anyone’s got a problem, they’ll come and see him. He hasn’t had to make many decisions, but he’s advising, he’s a confidant, he’s a mate.

“So now he’s gone in, and they’ve suddenly got this bounce, which is great. Hopefully it continues, but if it doesn’t, and they start asking questions, the players start asking questions, and you’re not their mate anymore. You’re dropping them, making big decisions, you’re bringing them off, et cetera.

“Apart from results, he could go down the pub with them – they’ll invite him out for a drink – but give it a couple of months when you’ve had to make a few decisions, they might not be like that.

“It’s the best thing that Manchester United could do, appoint Michael Carrick, because they were obviously in a bind, and it’s given them some breathing space to look at and decide if they want to bring someone in. But at the moment, Michael Carrick, why not take the opportunity? And if he can carry on in a similar vein, who knows? At the moment, everything is great.”

Curbishley’s words underline the delicate balance Carrick now faces. His status as a trusted figure in the dressing room has helped restore unity, but the role of manager demands tougher decisions that can quickly change relationships.

That theme is echoed by Sam Allardyce, who praised Carrick’s early work but questioned whether the momentum can be sustained.

“A lot,” Allardyce said when asked how much credit Carrick deserves.

“Bringing players back that were previously bombed, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, particularly. The change in the system and lifting up the spirit and the energy of the whole squad, which didn’t appear to be there enough previously. I give him full marks in terms of that. The team has been revitalised. But now can he get the players to keep it up?”

For United’s board, Carrick’s emergence has arrived at a convenient moment. Results have improved, pressure has eased, and the club has gained time to consider its long-term direction without rushing into a decision. For the players, he represents familiarity, trust and stability after a turbulent period.

For fans, however, the bigger question remains unanswered.

Is Carrick the man to lead United forward, or simply the perfect short-term solution in a season crying out for calm?

The next few weeks may provide the answer. The bounce is real. The atmosphere has shifted. But as Curbishley warned, football moves quickly, and being a mate in the dressing room is very different from being the man making the biggest calls.