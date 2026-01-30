Arsenal and Liverpool in battle to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga

Liverpool remain in contention to play in the Champions League next season but they will need a strong finish to the Premier League in what remains in 2025/26, as well as some investments, especially in midfield during the summer.

Mark Brus has reported that the Reds are keen on signing Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga. The player is highly regarded at Anfield but there is expected to be competition from Arsenal for the French international’s services.

The 23-year-old is a two-time Champions League winner at the Bernabeu and has one of the highest potentials amongst defensive midfielders in Europe. His contract with Madrid runs till 2029 and he has a valuation of £45 million on Transfermarkt.

Liverpool may be favourites for Camavinga

Arsenal are expected to battle with Liverpool for Eduardo Camavinga but they might not be very keen on paying an unreasonably high transfer fee or enter a bidding war given that they already have sufficient depth in the engine room.

With that said, Liverpool are expected to be in pole position to sign Camavinga from Madrid and the former Rennes star promises to be a brilliant addition to their squad, thanks to his ability to win the ball with precise tackling and ability to drive forward.

Camavinga is also very good with the ball at his feet and an intelligent reader of the game, so all things considered, he is the perfect box-to-box midfielder for Liverpool, who are in serious need of such a profile in their squad ahead of next season.

He is, however, very highly-regarded at Real Madrid and with Aurelien Tchouameni’s struggles for form, Camavinga might have a bigger role to play. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if he is prepared to switch Spain for England this year.