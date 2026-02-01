Liverpool keen on signing Tottenham target Upamecano

Liverpool are reportedly showing ‘strong’ interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur target and Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano, as per TEAMtalk.

After being impressed by the 27-year-old’s performances for RB Leipzig, the Bavarian club decided to secure his services back in 2021. He has enjoyed great success at the Allianz Arena over the years, winning three Bundesliga titles and a few German Super Cups.

Having proven his worth in club football, the defender has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ France national team’s starting line-up.

However, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this campaign.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Bayern Munich are keen on keeping hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term and have already offered him a new deal.

However, Upamecano has yet to commit to his long-term future at the German giants, as he has been exploring other options. Vincent Kompany’s side are unwilling to wait much longer and are prepared to withdraw their proposal if the player does not sign within the next couple of weeks. They also have no intention of improving the current offer.

Liverpool are showing a strong interest in signing him by taking advantage of his current contract and have already made contact with the player’s representatives to learn about the details of signing him.

Upamecano to Liverpool

However, Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in him, as Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, and Inter Milan have also held talks over this deal.

With Ibrahima Konate’s contract set to expire at the end of this season and Virgil Van Dijk struggling to showcase his best this term, Liverpool need to revamp the centre-back position.

The Reds attempted to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace last summer, but he has decided to join Manchester City in this winter transfer window.

Upamecano, valued at around £61m by Transfermarkt, is a top-class player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

He is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service as a free agent.