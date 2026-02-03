Connect with us

Joao Pedro returns: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Arsenal

Chelsea face an uphill battle in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal as they look to overturn their 3-2 deficit from the first leg when they visit the Emirates Stadium at 20:00 local time in the second leg of the cup.

The Blues came back from 2-0 down against West Ham in the Premier League at the weekend, so they do have a very recent result to look back on as inspiration versus the Gunners.

Here is how Liam Rosenior’s men could line-up in the derby.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to keep his place in between the sticks for the visiting party.

DefendersReece James did not start against West Ham but might be back in the starting eleven at right back against Arsenal, as could Marc Cucurella at left back having come off the bench in the previous match.

Trevoh Chalobah is expected to be the central defender for Chelsea alongside Wesley Fofana, who also will re-enter the team having been benched in the last outing.

Several changes higher up

Midfielders – Andrey Santos could return to the starting line-up and occupy the double pivot in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo, with Enzo Fernandez moving slightly higher up the pitch to take up a number 10 role.

Cole Palmer might start on the right wing as Estevao Willian has flown to Brazil for personal reasons, while Pedro Neto might be employed down the left flank.

Forward£60 million summer recruit Joao Pedro, who came off the bench and scored as well as assisted against West Ham, might lead the line for Chelsea against Arsenal ahead of Liam Delap.

Here is how the Blues are likely to look on paper.

