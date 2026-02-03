Odegaard and Saka return: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Chelsea

Arsenal will be looking to keep their quadruple hopes alive when they face Chelsea in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium at 20:00 UK with a final against Manchester City or Newcastle United just one game away.

Mikel Arteta’s men lead the two-legged tie 3-2 having won at Stamford Bridge earlier on and will look to kill the Blues off this time around to earn a berth in the Wembley clash. Here is how the hosts might line-up.

Goalkeeper – David Raya could continue in goal for Arsenal.

Defenders – Jurrien Timber could make way for Ben White to return at right back, while Riccardo Calafiori may also be introduced to the starting eleven at left back at Piero Hincapie’s expense. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are expected to feature alongside one another in the heart of the backline.

Odegaard, Saka and Jesus start

Midfielders – Martin Zubimendi has played extensively in recent matches, so he might make way for Mikel Merino to come into the team as the holding midfielder. Declan Rice, however, could continue in the team. Kai Havertz might be dropped in favour of Martin Odegaard with the Gunners’ midfield having two changes from their Leeds United win.

Forward – Noni Madueke played the last game but Bukayo Saka might be back on the right wing against Chelsea. Likewise, Gabriel Martinelli may also return to the team on the left instead of Leandro Trossard. Gabriel Jesus, who has played decently in recent games, could start as the striker ahead of Viktor Gyokeres.

Here is how the Gunners are expected to look on paper.