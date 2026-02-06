Man Utd ‘in the picture’ to sign Leipzig’s Yan Diomande

Manchester United are reportedly ‘in the picture’ to sign RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to Red Bull Arena from Spanish side Leganés last summer, the 19-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far this season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, the youngster has been guiding his side to mount a top-four charge in the Bundesliga, sitting only three points behind fourth-placed Stuttgart.

Having proven his worth in club football, he has secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach the quarter-final of the recently concluded AFCON.

Now, TEAMtalk state that Man Utd want a new left-winger as a potential replacement for Marcus Rashford, who is expected to join FC Barcelona permanently at the end of this season.

Man Utd are showing a strong interest in signing Diomande and have identified him as the primary target to reinforce the left flank. Other clubs have also expressed their interest in Diomande and have enquired about the details of signing him.

However, they have come to know that the Red Devils could become the frontrunners to sign Diomande in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Diomande to Man Utd

Having recently joined Leipzig, the African still has a contract until 2030 and the German side have slapped a whopping £86m price tag on his head.

Therefore, the Old Trafford club have lined up Iliman Ndiaye of Everton as a potential alternative option if they eventually fail to secure Diomande’s service.

Diomande is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the right flank. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in finishing off his chances, can create opportunities for fellow attackers, and also works hard without possession.

The Leipzig star is one of the best young forwards in the world and would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the summer.