Man Utd set sights on Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers over summer move

Manchester United are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, according to Fichajes.

Rogers has taken the Premier League by storm since joining Villa from Middlesbrough on the 2024 winter deadline day. After providing four goal contributions in his first six months at Villa Park, the attacking midfielder enjoyed a prolific form, netting 14 goals and providing 16 assists in all competitions, with 19 of those goal contributions coming in the Premier League, which earned him the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

In the ongoing campaign, the 23-year-old has not taken his foot off the gas with consistent attacking displays for Unai Emery’s side, who now sit third on the Premier League table. He is already on course to break last season’s goalscoring record with 16 goal contributions already this campaign, inevitably drawing interest from top clubs.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd have earmarked Rogers as the ‘ideal player’ to reinforce their attack in the coming summer transfer window.

The report adds that the Red Devils view the former Manchester City academy star as a viable option to improve the squad’s quality and provide on-pitch chemistry alongside Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, and Bryan Mbeumo.

Audacious swoop

His ability to play multiple attacking positions, as well as his passing and dribbling, has been highlighted by the club’s analysts as a good fit for the team, according to the report.

However, having recently extended his contract until 2031, Fichajes reports that a deal for the England international won’t be easy, as Villa are in a strong negotiating position to retain him unless INEOS offers around £86m.

Finding a direct replacement for Bruno Fernandes capable of immediately matching his numbers would be unrealistic, so pursuing a player with the potential to grow into that role would be a sensible strategy, with Rogers now eyed.

There is a clear stylistic difference between the two. While Fernandes operates as a midfielder who controls the tempo from both advanced and deeper areas, Rogers is primarily seen as an attack-focused player, relying on sharp dribbling, imagination, and a strong eye for goal.

As a result, the Englishman may not represent a direct like-for-like replacement in terms of roles on the pitch. Still, he possesses the qualities to assert an equal level of influence in games should United successfully sign him next summer.