Man Utd set to hijack Bayern Munich move for Nimfasha Berchimas

Manchester United are set to hijack Bayern Munich’s move for Charlotte FC left-winger Nimfasha Berchimas, according to Ekrem Konur.

Across the 2023 and 2025 editions of the U-17 World Cup, the 17-year-old featured prominently for the United States, scoring four times in eight outings, performances that have since earned him a step up to the U.S. U-20 ranks.

At the club level, Berchimas has continued his steady rise with Charlotte, making 45 appearances for the second team alongside three senior outings, as his progression remains carefully managed.

Widely viewed as one of North America’s standout teenage prospects with 12 goal contributions already this season, the winger is not yet permitted to complete a move to Europe due to his age.

That situation now looks increasingly likely to change ahead of his 18th birthday as Konur claims that Berchimas is drawing a ‘transfer frenzy’ among clubs in Europe.

According to the journalist, Bayern Munich are currently leading the race ahead of other interested clubs to sign the United States U20 international winger.

However, the Bavarian giants could be facing a stern challenge in signing the youngster, as Konur adds that Man Utd are looking to plot a late hijack by trumping them to the signature of the highly rated forward.

United’s approach in the transfer market has taken a new direction following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover, with a clear focus now placed on recruiting young, high-upside players. That shift has been driven mainly by Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell, whose experience in elite youth systems at Manchester City and within the Red Bull setup has shaped the club’s recruitment.

Working within this new framework, United have added several exciting prospects to their ranks, including Harley Emsden-James, Enzo Kana-Biyik, and Diego Leon, with Cristian Orozco the latest arrival.

Those additions build on last season’s academy boost through Chido Obi-Martins and Ayden Heaven, the latter already establishing himself as an important figure in the senior side.

United’s Carrington Academy also have homegrown stars Shea Lacey and JJ Gabriel, who have been part of the first team training seasons with Michael Carrick’s first team following a sensational run of form for the youth side, where he has provided 13 goal contributions in 16 games.

With Berchimas now being eyed, a recent report from The Athletic claims the 17-year-old has undergone trials with both United and Bayern, so it’ll be interesting how the transfer plays out in the coming months.