Liverpool, Man Utd & Chelsea open talks to sign Kounde

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United have reportedly made contact to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since joining the Catalan giants from Sevilla back in 2022, the 27-year-old has enjoyed great success, winning two La Liga titles and a few major domestic cup competitions.

Having proven his worth in the Spanish top-flight, he has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ France national team, helping his country win the Nations League.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool are planning to sign a new right-back following Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong’s injury problems and have identified Kounde as a serious option.

The Merseyside club have already held talks to learn about the details of signing him. However, Chelsea and Man Utd are also in this race and have made contact to enquire about this deal.

On the other hand, following Kyle Walker’s departure, Manchester City haven’t signed a specialist right-back and are keen on Kounde.

The 27-year-old’s contract is set to run until 2030, and he has a £69m release clause, but the Citizens are prepared to offer a base figure of £43m to finalise the operation.

Battle

Kounde used to be a centre-back at Sevilla but has been playing as a right-back at Barcelona over the last few years. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and efficient in defensive contributions.

Kounde is a top-class player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd, Chelsea, or Liverpool should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, considering Man Utd already have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, they don’t need to invest more to add further depth to the RB position unless anyone leaves.

On the other hand, Reece James and Malo Gusto are the options Liam Rosenior has at his disposal to deploy in the right-back position. Furthermore, Josh Acheampong can provide cover in this position if needed.

James has even seemingly managed to overcome his fitness problems. So, Chelsea also don’t need to sign a new right-back.

Therefore, Liverpool or Man City would be a better destination for Kounde if he eventually leaves Barcelona at the end of this season.