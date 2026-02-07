Man Utd eye move to sign Juventus star Manuel Locatelli

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus star Manuel Locatelli, as per Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The 28-year-old came into the spotlight having displayed impressive performances for Sassuolo. After being impressed by him, Arsenal reportedly expressed their interest in him, but the Bianconeri eventually managed to secure his services.

The midfielder initially moved to the Allianz Stadium on a loan deal back in 2021 before the move became permanent a couple of years later. Now, he has established himself as the club captain and has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A in recent years.

Locatelli has made two goal contributions across all competitions thus far this season and has been guiding his side to mount a top-four charge in the Italian top flight.

After proving his worth in club football, Locatelli has established himself as a key starter in the Italian national team’s starting line-up.

Now, Calciomercato report that having been impressed by Locatelli, Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him and could make a concrete approach in the summer.

Locatelli is set to enter the final two years of his current contract at the end of this season, and Juventus might be ready to cash-in on him if they receive a lucrative proposal.

Locatelli to Man Utd

He, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is quick across the ground, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Man Utd are reportedly prioritising revamping the midfield department as Casemiro is set to leave as a free agent. On the other hand, Manuel Ugarte has found it difficult to showcase his best in the Premier League; as a result, United might opt to cash-in on him in the summer.

Locatelli might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they sign him, as he is currently at the prime stage of his career. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason.