Liverpool and Tottenham in battle over deal to sign Wolfsburg centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are in battle over a deal to sign Greek international centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis from Wolfsburg, as per Fussballdaten.

In recent seasons, Wolfsburg have become a proven platform for elite central defenders, with the likes of Micky van de Ven and Maxence Lacroix both earning moves to the Premier League with Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

The Weißgrünen may now have unearthed their next standout in Koulierakis, who has wasted little time announcing himself following his arrival from four-time Greek champions PAOK in August 2024, delivering a run of assured performances in defence.

Under Daniel Bauer, the 22-year-old has grown into a vital presence at the heart of the backline and played a crucial role in last season’s 11th-place Bundesliga finish, appearing in 30 of the club’s 34 league fixtures.

Even amid Wolfsburg’s struggles this campaign, Koulierakis has maintained his high standards, producing composed displays while featuring in 18 of their 21 league outings, most recently getting on the scoresheet in a 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Now, according to Fussballdaten, Koulierakis is being pursued by several clubs, with the ‘most intense’ interest coming from Liverpool and Tottenham.

The report adds that Liverpool have placed the Greek international on their ‘A-list’ of centre-back targets to reinforce their backline when club captain Virgil van Dijk departs.

Battle

On the other hand, Tottenham are keeping close tabs on the 6ft 2in centre-back’s performances, and his qualities have made him a ‘priority target’ for the North London club ahead of next summer, the report adds.

With a contract at the Volkswagen Arena that runs until 2029, Fussballdaten reports that Wolfsburg are in a strong negotiating position and have now set a valuation of £30-39m to sanction his departure, with Inter Milan also keen.

Koulierakis’ qualities align with the demands of today’s fast-paced, high-tempo Premier League football, which explains why data-driven scouting departments at Tottenham and Liverpool have taken notice of his displays.

He is comfortable on the ball, efficient in distribution, and has a strong positional awareness, making him a viable fit for sides that prioritise build-up rather than the unpopular direct approach.

The Greek centre-back is also strong in the air, posting a higher success rate in aerial contests than Van de Ven did during his final campaign with Wolfsburg.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham lost their weekend games, with each team receiving a red card. They’ll hope to bounce back when they face Sunderland and Newcastle, respectively, in midweek.