Man Utd eyeing move for Tonali as Casemiro replacement



According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as they seek a replacement for Casemiro.

The Red Devils are expected to part ways with Casemiro when the current season concludes. Man United have already confirmed the midfielder will depart when his contract expires this summer.

A marquee replacement could be signed, and The Telegraph claim that Tonali is high on the Red Devils’ summer shortlist to replace Casemiro. The 25-year-old has his sights on playing Champions League football.

The Italian was signed by the Magpies from AC Milan for £55 million three years ago, and Eddie Howe’s side are expected to hold out for £100 million to consider the departure of the highly-rated star.

Top-class

Tonali has been a key player for the Magpies since he arrived from AC Milan. His career was interrupted due to a surprise suspension, but he has returned in fine fashion. He was instrumental in the Tyneside outfit qualifying for the Champions League last season.

However, things have been tougher for Newcastle this campaign. They are languishing in the bottom end of the Premier League standings in 12th and are currently 11 points behind Man United in the race for the final Champions League spot (fourth position).

Unless Newcastle win the competition itself, they may not return next term. That seems an unlikely prospect with the huge and fierce competition for the trophy. Tonali could push for a new challenge away from the Magpies, similar to Alexander Isak last summer.

United are assessing their midfield options to replace Casemiro. Tonali would be a fine addition to their ranks. He has a tireless work rate and provides a physical presence in the centre of the park. He does not shy away from challenges and can drive forward from midfield.

He could prove the perfect foil for Kobbie Mainoo in midfield for the Mancunian giants. It remains to be seen whether United are indeed interested in his services or his agent is behind the speculation. Tonali’s representative has spoken publicly about a possible summer exit.

United could face competition in the race for the former Milan sensation. Arsenal, who were credited with an interest on transfer deadline day this winter, could be competitors. Manchester City are also mentioned as among the player’s admirers, as per The Telegraph.