Liverpool battling with Tottenham to sign Mason Greenwood

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Tottenham over a deal to sign Olympique de Marseille star Mason Greenwood, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Orange Velodrome Stadium from Manchester United, the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best forwards in Ligue 1.

In his debut campaign for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, he made 27 goal contributions across all competitions, helping his side secure Champions League football.

This season, Greenwood has continued to display impressive performances, scoring 22 goals and registering eight assists in 32 appearances in all tournaments. Moreover, he has been guiding his side in their push for Champions League qualification once again.

Now, Fichajes state that Greenwood’s recent eye-catching performances have attracted Liverpool’s attention, and they are ready to launch a formal £78m bid to secure his services.

However, Tottenham are also in this race and are prepared to spend as much as the Merseyside club to seal the deal, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029.

Man Utd hold a 50% sell-on clause, and if Greenwood were to leave Marseille for a substantial fee, it would significantly benefit them financially.

Battle

Greenwood is a left-footed right-sided forward and is also comfortable with the right foot. He can play in the centre-forward and on the left wing if needed. He is quick, technically sound, and excellent at finishing off his chances.

It has been suggested that Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool at the end of this season, having struggled thus far this season. So, the Reds have seemingly started exploring options to replace the Egyptian.

On the other hand, Tottenham have struggled under Thomas Frank in the Premier League thus far this season. Therefore, it appears the Lilywhites are looking to reinforce the squad next summer to turn the situation around.

Greenwood was considered one of the most talented young players in the world during his time at Man Utd. However, the Old Trafford club were forced to sell him due to off-field issues.

As a consequence of that, it is hard to imagine him playing in England. So, it would be a huge surprise if Liverpool or Tottenham eventually opt to splash a big fee to sign him.