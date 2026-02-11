Chelsea & Arsenal holding talks to sign Julian Alvarez

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly holding talks regularly to sign Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, as per TEAMtalk.

After joining Manchester City from River Plate, the 26-year-old enjoyed great success, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

However, the Argentinian international decided to leave the Etihad Stadium ahead of last season, and Los Rojiblancos bought him by spending a huge amount of money.

In his debut campaign at the Estadio Metropolitano, Álvarez showcased his productivity, scoring 29 goals and registering seven assists across all competitions.

This season, he has continued to display promising performances, making 16 goal contributions in 32 appearances in all tournaments.

The forward’s impressive performances haven’t been limited to club football; he has also enjoyed great success on the international stage with Argentina, winning two Copa América titles and a World Cup.

However, TEAMtalk report that Alvarez has become frustrated at Atletico Madrid and is ready to leave to take a new challenge in his career.

Battle

Barcelona are interested in signing him and have already held talks over this deal, with the South American’s preferring to join the Catalan giants. However, the Blaugrana aren’t exploring transfer businesses at the moment due to their presidential election next month.

So, the player’s representatives have also been making contact regularly with Arsenal and Chelsea over a potential move, with Alvarez ready to return to England if his move to Barcelona eventually falls through.

The Gunners and the Blues have been conducting due diligence on the 26-year-old and have received ‘positive reports’. Both London clubs have been informed that Alvarez could be available for less than £100m, with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

The report state that apart from Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in purchasing the Atletico Madrid star.

Alvarez has proven his worth at the highest level in recent years and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Chelsea should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the West London club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming summer transfer window.