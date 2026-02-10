Liverpool looking to sign Eli Junior Kroupi from Bournemouth to bolster offence

Bournemouth might not be playing on the same level as last season this time around but they are 11th in the Premier League standings and a top-half finish remains well within their sights thanks to some brilliant performers.

Among those has been the 19-year-old Eli Junior Kroupi and according to Caught Offside, Liverpool are plotting a transfer for him during the summer transfer window as they look to boost their offensive depth ahead of next season.

Kroupi has scored eight times in the Premier League already this season and is valued at £20 million on Transfermarkt. His teammate Marcus Tavernier called him a ‘generational talent’, which is a testament to his massive potential.

Kroupi unlikely to join Liverpool so soon

Liverpool’s interest in a player of Eli Junior Kroupi comes as no surprise. As a matter of fact, he was even linked with Tottenham Hotspur before joining Bournemouth and should he leave the Cherries, he might sign up with another mid-table side.

If he was to join Liverpool, Kroupi risks losing out on his consistent game time due to heavy competition from Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike in the number nine position, and Florian Wirtz in the attacking midfielder’s role at Anfield.

At just 19 years of age, the Frenchman would want to play regular football for the next few years to continue developing and thus, the most practical option for him would be to continue plying his trade at Bournemouth at least for another couple of seasons.

His future will be worth keeping an eye on, however, and a few more decent top-flight seasons like his current one could result in the player’s stock tremendously rising and him joining one of the Premier League’s or Europe’s biggest sides.