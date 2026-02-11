Manchester United eyeing summer transfer for Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United’s four-game winning streak in the Premier League came to an end against West Ham United yesterday as Benjamin Sesko’s last-minute equaliser salvaged at least a point for Michael Carrick’s side at London Stadium.

While Sesko is slowly but surely finding his feet, Joshua Zirkzee’s future is increasingly likely to be away from Old Trafford and consequently, United are pondering over a striker’s signing heading into the summer transfer window to increase their depth.

Football Insider has reported that after failing to sign Crystal Palace marksman Jean-Philippe Mateta during the winter, Manchester United are set to reignite interest in the Frenchman during the summer with a transfer believed to be possible.

He is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt but as the 28-year-old enters the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, it is thought that Palace are ready to sanction his sale for £30 million this summer to avoid losing him for free 12 months later.

Mateta’s PL experience vital for United

Benjamin Sesko and Jean-Philippe Mateta would be two exceptional options for Manchester United next season. Regardless of who their manager is during that time, there will be enough firepower to deliver the goods in the final third.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in all competitions so far this season, and at 28 years of age, he is in the prime years of his career. His experience in the Premier League will also hold him good stead at United.

With that said, Crystal Palace to Manchester United is a significant step-up in his career but considering the phase of his career he is in, Mateta might want assurances over his role and it will therefore be interesting to see how the Red Devils can fit him in.