Man Utd now eyeing move for Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, according to Ekrem Konur.

Just two weeks after celebrating his 16th birthday, the teenager became the youngest player ever to feature in Germany’s second tier when he appeared against Karlsruher SC in August at 16 years and 14 days, surpassing the previous record held by Efe-Kaan Sihlaroglu.

Ex-Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko — who made his Bundesliga debut just one day after turning 16 — remains the youngest player ever to feature across Germany’s top two tiers.

Just over a month on from his first outing in the league, the defensive midfielder set a new record as the youngest player to start a Bundesliga 2 fixture when Stefan Leitl included him in the lineup against Hannover on Matchday 5 of the current season, and he has held down his place in the side ever since.

Eichhorn has already appeared 12 times in the German Bundesliga 2 this season, starting on 10 occasions. He has also been named in the starting lineup twice in the DFB Cup. The only reason his tally is not higher is an ankle problem that disrupted his momentum in mid-January.

According to Konur, Eichhorn’s performances have put him on the radar of several clubs, including Man Utd, who have now expressed interest in making a swoop for the midfielder.

Prospect

While the youngster remains contracted at the Olympiastadion beyond the summer, the journalist adds that Berlin have placed a £9-10m release clause, a fee well within the Red Devils’ reach.

However, United face stern competition for the German U17 international from European giants, including Bayern Munich, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, according to the report.

Well before INEOS stepped in at Manchester United, nurturing emerging talent was already central to the club’s DNA.

That focus has remained intact since their arrival, with additions such as Sekou Kone, Diego Leon, and, more recently, Cristian Orozco strengthening the youth ranks — and Eichhorn is now the newest name being monitored.

Standing at 6ft 1in, he mainly features in deeper areas, blending a wide passing range with the composure to dictate tempo. His physical presence further makes him well-suited to the rigours of Premier League football.

The 16-year-old will consider the prospects of first-team football when choosing his next club. A loan move could give United the advantage, as neither of the other interested clubs will guarantee immediate first-team involvement.