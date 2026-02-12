Chelsea
Chelsea battling with Real Madrid over the signing of Kees Smit
AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit is quickly becoming one of Europe’s most in-demand players in his position, and with the summer transfer window fast approaching, there is already a list of suitors keen on acquiring his services.
Caught Offside has reported that Chelsea are the latest entrants in a bid to sign the Dutch youngster and are prepared to go toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in order to secure his signing once the ongoing campaign comes to an end.
Smit has been likened to Frenkie de Jong in recent months, but many believe his potential his higher, thanks to being a wonderful box-to-box midfielder with exceptional interception, passing skill and an ability to progress the ball into the final third.
It is starting to look like Alkmaar are already resigned to losing him and have slapped him with a £52 million price tag, a figure which the Blues might be happy to match considering the player perfectly fits into their sporting project.
A great long-term signing for Chelsea
Kees Smith is still only 20 but is wanted by two of Europe’s top clubs, which is a testament to his massive potential. Having said that, his attributes potentially make him an ideal long-term addition for Chelsea’s midfield.
Having said that, the Blues might also fancy their chances of trumping Real Madrid to his services considering that they have a very convincing pathway to develop younger players with chances in the first-team also available in abundance.
Madrid are thought to be viewing Smit as a replacement for Toni Kroos, but at just 20 years of age and with the likes of Arda Guler, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham already at the club, they may not be able to assure him a starring role, at least now.
