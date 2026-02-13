Man Utd ‘keen’ on signing Juventus star Pierre Kalulu

Manchester United are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu, as per a recent Italian report.

After joining AC Milan from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, the 25-year-old helped his side win the Serie A title in 2022. Still, the Rossoneri decided not to keep him.

The Bianconeri initially signed the Frenchman on a loan deal a couple of years ago before making the move permanent last summer. He showed glimpses of his qualities last term, scoring a solitary goal and keeping 12 clean sheets in all tournaments.

This season, Kalulu has continued to showcase impressive performances, making six goal contributions and keeping 13 clean sheets across all competitions.

Moreover, he has been helping his side to mount a top-four charge, sitting fourth in the table with 46 points from 24 matches. He even helped Juventus to come away with a point against Lazio by scoring a late equaliser last weekend.

Now, as per a recent Italian report (via Fichajes), after being impressed by Kalulu’s recent eye-catching performances, Man Utd are ‘keen’ on purchasing him to reinforce the backline. The Red Devils are even set to send scouts to watch him in action closely against Inter Milan this weekend.

However, the Bianconeri have no intention of parting ways with him and have already started working on a deal to extend his deal until 2030, including a salary increase.

Kalulu to Man Utd

But Kalulu might be tempted to move to the Premier League, and Man Utd are planning to launch a ‘substantial’ proposal to persuade Juventus to cash-in.

Kalulu is valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, the Old Lady of Turin are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to sell him in the summer.

Kalulu is comfortable playing in the right-back position and the centre-back role. He is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, and efficient in defensive contributions.

He is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.