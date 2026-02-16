Man Utd & Tottenham eye move to sign Yan Diomande

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Since moving to Red Bull Arena from Spanish side Leganés, the 19-year-old has been displaying impressive performances this season, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

He helped his side come away with a point against Wolfsburg by scoring a goal on Sunday. The forward has even been guiding his side to push for a top-four charge in the Bundesliga, sitting only two points behind fourth-placed Stuttgart.

Having proven his worth in the German top-flight, Diomande has secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team, helping his country reach the quarter-final of AFCON.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that following Diomande’s meteoric rise, he has been attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

Man Utd and Tottenham have expressed their interest in him and have been sending scouts regularly to watch him in action closely before making a potential swoop.

However, Paris Saint-Germain are keen on him and have been monitoring his development closely. Moreover, Bayern Munich are in this race as Vincent Kompany appreciates the youngster very much.

The player previously said that his preferred destination is Liverpool, but the journalist has clarified that the Reds are his father’s favourite team, and he is ready to join any other team as well.

Romano said:

“There is a lot of interest from several clubs in England and also in France, because Paris Saint-Germain have been monitoring the player. Several clubs are following Yan Diomande, who is one of the most interesting wingers around. “Man United and Tottenham have sent their scouts multiple times to follow Yan Diomande, but we have to include Bayern as one of the clubs interested. They are closely following the player, Vincent Kompany appreciates the player.”

Having recently joined Leipzig, Diomande still has a contract until 2030, so they are in a strong position to demand a huge fee if they are forced to let him leave this summer.

Diomande is a highly talented player and is still very young. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his services in the upcoming transfer window.