Man Utd keen on signing Tottenham target Hackney

Manchester United are reportedly keen on trumping Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, as per TEAMtalk.

After becoming the Red Devils’ new head coach until the end of this season, Michael Carrick helped his side win the first four Premier League matches. However, United’s winning run snapped against West Ham United last week as they only managed to draw the game 1-1 courtesy of Benjamin Sesko’s late equaliser.

Currently, Man Utd are fourth in the table with 45 points from 26 matches, sitting three points ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool. Fifth position might even be enough to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have already started looking at options to strengthen the squad next summer, and it has widely been documented that they are keen on overhauling the middle of the park.

TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd have registered their interest in signing Hackney and are set to keep a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop in the summer.

However, purchasing the 23-year-old won’t be straightforward as Leeds United and Everton are also in this race, while Tottenham hold a ‘genuine interest’ in signing him.

The report state that although several Premier League clubs are interested in signing him, Michael Carrick could play a key role in finalising the deal for United if he stays beyond this season due to his connection with Boro.

Hackney’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, but Middlesbrough might be able to persuade him to stay if they gain promotion, sitting at the top of the Championship at the moment.

Hackney is a deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also comfortable in the No.8 position. In 33 appearances across all competitions, he has made 10 goal contributions thus far this campaign.

The Englishman, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.