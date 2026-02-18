Man Utd showing ‘firm interest’ in Brentford star Igor Thiago

Manchester United have shown ‘firm interest’ in signing Brentford’s prolific centre-forward Igor Thiago, according to Fichajes.

The Brazilian striker has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving at the Gtech Community Stadium in 2024.

Following a prolific 2023-24 campaign for Club Brugge, where he scored 29 goals and provided six assists in all competitions, Thiago joined Brentford in a club-record deal but did not arrive until the following season.

While things did not go to plan in his first campaign with just eight appearances, the 24-year-old has proven why the Bees spent big money to sign him with 18 Premier League goals and only five behind top scorer Erling Haaland.

He featured eight times alongside Bryan Mbeumo at Brentford, and it now appears Man Utd are looking to reunite the duo at Old Trafford, as Fichajes claims the Red Devils have shown ‘firm interest’ in signing him next summer.

The report adds that the 13-time Premier League champions have already held internal discussions about Thiago’s potential transfer to M16.

Prolific forward

While United are aware of the difficulty in getting the deal done, especially following his recent contract renewal, they still maintain a strong interest in the 6ft 3in hitman as the ideal option to lead their attack next season, according to the report.

However, Fichajes adds that the Red Devils will not only have a daunting task in convincing Thiago, valued at £69m by Brentford, but also in fending off competition from other clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, who are closely monitoring the Brazilian centre-forward.

United made a significant investment last summer, securing big-money moves for Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Mbeumo to reinforce their attack.

While Sesko is beginning to hit the ground running with four goals in his last five games, the Red Devils could do with additional firepower upfront, especially with Joshua Zirkzee expected to depart the club in the summer.

Thiago would be a solid option for the team, and he’ll need far less time to acclimatise to the environment, as he’s already familiar with Mbeumo from their time at Brentford, while Cunha, being his compatriot, could also help ease his start to life at the club if a move is materialised.