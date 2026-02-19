Man Utd eyeing surprise swoop for Endrick



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old signed for Madrid in a deal worth £52 million, but his career has not flourished as planned. Having failed to break into the starting plans at Los Blancos, Endrick was loaned out to Lyon in January where he has quickly found his feet.

The Brazilian sensation has bagged 5 goals and an assist from 6 appearances, and Fichajes claim that Man United have earmarked the youngster as a ‘top priority’ when the transfer window reopens at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Madrid are also not opposed to a summer deal as they look to recoup some of the funds spent. The Red Devils are ‘leading’ the race for his services and are prepared to hold early talks with the player’s entourage to convince the Brazilian.

Top talent

Endrick arrived at Madrid from Palmeiras with a huge reputation, but has not made his mark at the La Liga heavyweights. With the fierce competition for places, he was sidelined from the starting XI before his loan switch to Lyon this winter.

The Brazilian has shown why he is highly-rated at the French outfit. He has made 6 goal contributions operating from the right wing and centre-forward positions. He has won an impressive 6 duels per appearance with an average of 3 dribbles.

Barring his sending off against Nantes, he has hardly put a foot wrong. The Red Devils could make an ambitious approach for Endrick due to his huge potential, but they face a challenge to persuade the teenager to join them during the summer.

Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo have been regularly used on the right wing and Endrick may struggle to break into the XI from the role. Similarly, he may not be guaranteed regular playing time as a centre-forward ahead of Benjamin Sesko.

Hence, a deal won’t be easy to pursue. United may need more depth in attack with a possible return to European football next season. The club may see Endrick as a replacement for Joshua Zirkzee, but they face a challenge to convince him.