Man Utd open talks to sign Liverpool target Mateus Mane

Manchester United have reportedly made contact to sign Liverpool target and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Mateus Mane, as per TEAMtalk.

After joining the West Midlands club’s youth system a couple of years ago, the 18-year-old made his first team debut under Rob Edwards earlier this season.

Although Wolves have endured a dire campaign this season, languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table, Mane has shown glimpses of his qualities.

He has made three goal contributions in the English top flight and helped his side come away with a surprising 2-2 draw against league leaders Arsenal in midweek.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after being impressed by Mane’s recent eye-catching performances, Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him. Moreover, they have already made contact with the player’s representatives over a potential summer swoop.

However, purchasing the youngster won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club as Liverpool are also interested in securing his services.

Wolves have no intention of parting ways with Mane for cheap, even if they endure relegation, and have slapped a £50m price tag on his head, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Battle

Mane is a creative midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Moreover, he is efficient on the left flank and in the centre-forward position.

Following Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho’s departure last summer, Man Utd have been left without a specialist left-winger. So, United are said to be planning to sign a new wide forward.

On the other hand, following Luis Diaz’s departure, Liverpool currently have Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha as the left-wing options. However, Gakpo has displayed inconsistent performances this season.

Mane is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

However, he is still very young and needs time to develop. He might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool with a view to the long-term future, should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.