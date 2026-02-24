Liverpool now eyeing move for Leeds United center-back Jaka Bijol

Liverpool are plotting a swoop to sign Leeds United centre-back Jaka Bijol as a potential replacement for Ibrahima Konate, according to Fichajes.

Bijol arrived at Elland Road from Serie A side Udinese last summer and has been a revelation in the Premier League with reputable performances for Daniel Farke’s side.

Their surge from the relegation zone down to 15th place has been down to resolute defending that has restricted opponents to fewer clear-cut chances, with Bijol playing a big part. He started and finished the first leg games against Chelsea and Manchester United, restricting both teams to a combined four shots on target.

The 27-year-old seems to always rise to the occasion in the biggest games, beginning with his powerful header in the 3-1 win against Chelsea in December, followed by a commanding display against Liverpool and Manchester United, where he won eight duels apiece as Leeds secured a point in those games.

Those commanding displays have not gone unnoticed, with Fichajes reporting that defending Premier League champions Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Bijol next summer.

Following uncertainties surrounding Ibrahima Konate’s contractual situation at Anfield, the Reds are looking for an experienced centre-back to potentially replace him and have earmarked the Slovenian for that role.

While his market value is £15m, his importance to the team in their relegation battle would make it difficult to sanction his departure, according to the report, so Liverpool will need to make a concrete offer to change their stance.

Bijol to Liverpool

Bijol is enjoying an impressive Premier League debut season, with solid defensive qualities both on and off the ball.

The 6ft 2in star remains one of the few centre-backs in the league never to be dispossessed during build-up, along with a 100% dribble success rate.

He’s also difficult to dribble past, with a 59.8% duel success rate (61 duels), while his three dribbles past in 27 games showcase his reliability against attackers.

The Slovenian international is also strong in the air and could provide Arne Slot with a full defensive skill set, having won 58.7% of his contested aerial duels this season.

While his adaptability on a possession-based team like Liverpool could be concerning, there’s no doubt about his defensive compatibility, with his stats this season ranking him high in clearances (77), interceptions (18), recoveries (39), and tackles (15).

With Leeds keen on retaining Bijol, it’ll be interesting to see whether Liverpool will present a concrete offer in a bid to convince the Yorkshire outfit to sell their key man.